Bamboo Toothbrush Market size to grow by USD 14.44 million from 2021 to 2026, 35% of the market growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboo toothbrush market size is expected to grow by USD 14.55 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.94% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global bamboo toothbrush market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for bamboo toothbrushes in the region. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly dental care products. Customers in developed countries such as the US are aware of the ill effects of conventional plastics on their lifestyles and the environment. Therefore, they demand more environmentally friendly products such as bamboo toothbrushes. This leads to a depreciation in the use of crude oil and natural gas, which results in the reduction of carbon footprints. Various organizations engage in initiatives such as strategic planning, communication, consumer awareness campaigns, documentary films, education, clean-up campaigns, raising business awareness, scientific research, entrepreneurial innovation, legislation, and sustainability. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report

Bamboo Toothbrush Market: Eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods to drive growth

The easy availability of eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods is a major factor driving the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market.

Plastic toothbrushes cannot be recycled. They have become one of the leading reasons behind environmental pollution. This encourages consumers to use decomposable products and helps manufacturers produce eco-friendly products.

Moreover, plastic brushes find their way into oceans, which harms marine life.

Therefore, bamboo toothbrushes are a sustainable alternative to plastic brushes, as they disintegrate in less than six months.

Furthermore, with the significant number of anti-plastic policies and stringent regulations implemented by various countries for eco-friendliness, alternatives for plastic goods are predictable to grow.

Bamboo Toothbrush Market: Leading Trends

Growing sales through online distribution channels is an emerging trend fueling the growth of the global bamboo toothbrush market.

E-retailing of various products, including bamboo toothbrushes, is gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products.

The prices offered online are often lower than those available offline. This is due to the lower overhead costs for online retailers. For instance, vendors such as Colgate-Palmolive offer bamboo toothbrushes through their own websites.

Furthermore, many vendors are involved in the omnichannel retailing format to expand their visibility among customers, which also helps in increasing their revenue.

Hence, factors such as promotion through social media platforms by posting persuading images, videos, blogs, and repetitive advertisements and growing smartphone and Internet penetration would further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

Limited product innovation is a major challenge impeding the market growth of bamboo toothbrushes.

Bamboo toothbrushes have bristles made of plastics and are non-biodegradable, thereby restricting the product from becoming 100% eco-friendly.

However, some innovations have been observed in the bamboo toothbrush market, such as the introduction of nylon-4 category bristle, which is biodegradable under certain laboratory conditions.

Moreover, bamboo toothbrushes also lack tongue cleaners which can be easily found in plastic toothbrushes.

Another challenge to the market is that bamboo toothbrushes easily catch fungus if not dried properly for a few days.

Hence, such limited product innovations may hamper the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Bamboo Toothbrush Market Players:

The bamboo toothbrush market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Bamboo Brush Co., Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolife Innovations LLC, Environmental Toothbrush, House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Bamboo Brush Society, and The Humble Co. are some of the major market players.

Bamboo Toothbrush Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bamboo toothbrush market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the segment can be attributed to factors such as the growth in the number of offline stores in the market. For instance, according to a press release by Target Brands Inc., the company is set to inaugurate around 25 new stores in the US by the end of 2020. However, the plan for opening new stores was halted in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and the store openings and upgrades rekindled in 2021. Hence, the rising number of offline stores is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Bamboo Toothbrush Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the bamboo toothbrush market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bamboo toothbrush market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market vendors

The electric toothbrush market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 8.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasedt to increase by USD 2,775.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), mobility type (sonic and rotation), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising awareness of oral health is notably driving market growth.

The bamboo charcoal market's size is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The growing demand for natural charcoal is notably driving the bamboo charcoal market's growth.

Bamboo Toothbrush Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bamboo Brush Co., Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolife Innovations LLC, Environmental Toothbrush, House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Bamboo Brush Society, and The Humble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Personal products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Support activities

2.3.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Exhibit 09: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 16: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 17: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 18: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 29: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods

8.1.2 Rising awareness of regarding oral health

8.1.3 Anti-Plastic Policies and Stringent Regulations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Limited product innovation

8.2.2 Lack of awareness regarding bamboo toothbrushes in underdeveloped or developing countries

8.2.3 High cost of bamboo toothbrush in comparison to plastic

Exhibit 31: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing sales through online distribution channels

8.3.2 Rising popularity among generation Z

8.3.3 Rising investments in bamboo product

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 32: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 34: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 35: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 36: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bamboo Brush Co.

Exhibit 37: Bamboo Brush Co. - Overview

Exhibit 38: Bamboo Brush Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 39: Bamboo Brush Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo

Exhibit 40: Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo - Overview

Exhibit 41: Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo - Product and service

Exhibit 42: Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo - Key offerings

10.5 Brush with Bamboo

Exhibit 43: Brush with Bamboo - Overview

Exhibit 44: Brush with Bamboo - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Brush with Bamboo - Key offerings

10.6 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 46: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Ecolife Innovations LLC

Exhibit 50: Ecolife Innovations LLC - Overview

Exhibit 51: Ecolife Innovations LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Ecolife Innovations LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Environmental Toothbrush

Exhibit 53: Environmental Toothbrush - Overview

Exhibit 54: Environmental Toothbrush - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Environmental Toothbrush - Key offerings

10.9 House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Bamboo Brush Society

Exhibit 63: The Bamboo Brush Society - Overview

Exhibit 64: The Bamboo Brush Society - Product and service

Exhibit 65: The Bamboo Brush Society - Key offerings

10.12 The Humble Co.

Exhibit 66: The Humble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 67: The Humble Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: The Humble Co. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 69: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 70: Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 72: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

