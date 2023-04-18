Expert Marketing Advisors Announces Significant Momentum After Winning Multiple Awards and Adding New Clients

Achieved Industry Recognition from Global Business Leaders Magazine, The Silicon Review, and Redwood City Awards in Q1
— Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors
REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, a results based, essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences is marking a period of substantial momentum after garnering recognitions from multiple award programs, and adding five new accounts in the software space including healthcare and benefits navigator, Enrollify in the first quarter of 2023. The agency continues its dominance of the B2B tech market by acting as an alliance partner for startups through established enterprises and filling in a critical component of their go-to-market strategy.
“At Expert Marketing Advisors, our work is a direct reflection of our company values that continually puts clients at the center of our strategies to spearhead growth,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors. “By developing and executing programs right fitted for today’s market, we have been able to build and inspire the industry. We are honored to receive our latest industry recognitions and are looking forward to harnessing our team’s creativity to achieve even more wins this year.”
Expert Marketing Advisors groundbreaking work for clients are delivered through integrated campaigns, analyzing data and executing plans to effectively tell stories that drive growth in today’s economic climate. These awards underscore the accomplishments of the agency’s work through its deep bench of marketing experts.
Global Business Leaders Magazine – 30 Fastest Growing Companies in 2023
Global Business Leaders Mag named Expert Marketing Advisors one of the 30 fastest growing companies to watch in 2023. The magazine is chartered with exalting the contribution of leaders who have been emissaries for their industries. With a mission to inspire new entrepreneurs, these awards showcase leaders like Expert Marketing Advisors’ agency founder and principal, Courtney Kehl, who have a motivating journey to share.
The Silicon Review – 50 Leading Companies of the Year
The Silicon Review recognized Expert Marketing Advisors as one of the 50 companies of the year in 2023. This list showcases extraordinary companies who made it through obstacles by building quality services, addressing industry problems, and overcoming those challenges. The agency was profiled for delivering consistent results in a profile piece with Courtney Kehl.
Redwood City Award Program – Hall of Fame
The Redwood City Award program selects the best local businesses who have demonstrated the ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. This year, Expert Marketing Advisors was selected into the hall of fame, an exclusive group of small businesses, for winning the Best of Redwood City Award for two consecutive years. This recognition is a direct result of the agency’s dedication to deliver exceptional customer service and organizational efforts to build the business.
Expert Marketing Advisors provides businesses with the partnership needed to quickly tackle the biggest marketing challenges with unmatched industry talent to inspire customer experiences. The firm continues to evolve its expertise across its portfolio of services including digital marketing, website design, social media, press and analyst relations as well as SEO and SEM to deliver even more impactful results for our clients.
To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors, reach out to pr@expertmarketingadvisors.com.
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B-to-B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.
