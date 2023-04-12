5th ANNUAL DOULAGIVERS END OF LIFE FAMILY CAREGIVER “WORLD TRAINING DAY” ANNOUNCED

Suzanne B. O'Brien R.N. and Founder of Doulagivers
Doulagivers Institute Hosts the 5th Annual World Training Day Event to Help People Prepare for End-of-Life Care.
Death can be the natural, sacred experience it was meant to be with the right education, kindness and support.”
— Suzanne B O'Brien RN
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doulagivers Institute is hosting their fifth annual World Training Day event on April 20, 2023, which will bring thousands of people together from all over the world in a free virtual workshop. The goal of this event is to provide training in caring for a loved one at end-of-life, a skill that was once passed down from generation to generation but has been lost in our modern day society. Participants will learn how to help a loved one who just got a terminal diagnosis, through all three phases of end of life to arranging goodbye conversations with family and friends allowing for peace and acceptance.
The purpose of this event is to give everyone the peace of mind that comes with knowing that when the time arrives, they will be better prepared to help their dying loved ones face death without fear and anxiety. The workshop will cover topics such as how to identify and respond to acute issues during end of life care, how to communicate with patients, family members and the medical care team, and how to provide the necessary emotional and spiritual support needed during this time.
As a hospice nurse visiting dying patients just once a week to provide medical care if they were stable, O’Brien knew that much of the burden fell on family members who tended to dying loved ones throughout each day, usually with no training or experience. She founded the International Doulagivers Institute in 2012 to provide holistic training for professional death doulas as well as family and friends who want to learn how to care for a dying loved one.
Since then, more than 220,000 people have registered in the organization’s Level 1 Family Caregiver Training, including more than 9,000 who have participated in World Training Day since 2019. For many, the experience transformed their expectations and experiences of death; one woman, Mary (whose last name is being withheld for personal reasons), said the training allowed her to bring peace to her dying grandmother by helping her to fill out a living will, prioritize her wishes amid family turmoil, and take control over her end-of-life journey.
"We believe that everyone should have access to quality end-of-life care," said O'Brien, founder of the Doulagivers Institute. "Our goal is to equip people with the knowledge and skills needed so that when the time comes, they are able to provide loving and compassionate care for their dying loved ones."
SPECIAL GUEST KEN ROSS: PRESIDENT OF THE ELISABETH KUBLER ROSS FOUNDATION
The event will feature guest speaker, Ken Ross, the son of famed Swiss psychiatrist humanitarian, and hospice pioneer Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, who will be offering a special global perspective on the state of end of life care. Ken Ross is the founder of the EKR Foundation (2006) and President (2006-2013 & 2018-Present). He also served on the board of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Center from 1989-2005. Ken was the principal care provider for his mother in the last 9 years of her life until her passing in 2004. Ken has lectured on his mother’s legacy for hospices and various conferences in South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. There are several film projects that Ken is currently a consultant on including a major motion picture, a television series and various documentaries, both foreign and domestic.
This free virtual event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about end-of-life care or just wants extra support while navigating an end of life journey. Registration is now open at www.doulagivers.com - register now to save your seat!
“It’s our hope that by providing this training we can help alleviate some of the fear and anxiety associated with death," said O'Brien. "By attending this event you can gain valuable knowledge that could make all the difference when faced with the life changing situation of caring for someone at end-of-life."
Doulagivers World Training Day consists of a live webinar training followed by a Q&A session in which O’Brien demystifies the dying process by breaking it down into three common phases: shock, stabilization, and transition. For each phase, she walks participants through interventions that can be used to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support for the dying person as well as their loved ones.
Participation in Doulagivers World Training Day is free! Participants can sign up for the live 90-minute webinar that starts at 7pm ET on Thursday, April 20th by visiting the Doulagivers Institute website.
About International Doulagivers Institute
The goal of the International Doulagivers Institute is to support communities worldwide with free end-of-life care education and resources and expand and enhance quality end of life care for all people around the world. Doulagivers Institute recognizes that proper education and support are the key components to a positive end of life experience. One of the organization's main initiatives is teaching the skills on how to care for someone who is dying for free with their Level 1 Family Caregiver and End of Life Doula Training Webinar. This free public educational offering empowers families and takes the fear out of the end of life.
For more information about Doulagivers Institute and to register for their special World Training Day Event on April 20th, visit www.doulagivers.com
