Experienced Hospice and Oncology Nurse Creates Training to Help Families to Care for Loved Ones at the End of Life
90 Minute Webinar Teaches the Three Phases of End of Life and Interventions to use for Comfort in all Three Phases
"There is no greater importance than "showing up" and holding space for a person at the end of life"”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People want to be cared for at home at the end of life, yet half are dying in the hospital or some other medical institution. Family caregivers have unique needs when facing the challenges of death and dying and there’s a new end of life support and training program designed specifically for families and caregivers to help fill this gap in care.
Families and caregivers are invited to participate in a free, 90-minute virtual workshop on September 15th at 7 p.m. Eastern to learn how to care for someone who is dying with special focus on holistic care.
The Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Caregiver Training
has already delivered to more than 169,000 individuals all over the world by Suzanne O’Brien RN, founder of the International Doulagivers Institute, which trains professional death doulas who bridge the gap in health care between patients/families and hospice care.
Participants in the workshop will learn how to help a loved one from the initial shock of a terminal diagnosis through all three phases of end of life. Topics covered will include planning for an end of life that prioritizes the patient’s needs and wishes, facilitating conversations with friends and family to align expectations, easing anxieties and allowing the patient to control the end-of-life journey. The training also will include intervention strategies in each of the phases of end of life specifically focused on obtaining the highest quality of living every single day.
Register in advance here for a free link to this webinar. Register Here:https://my.demio.com/ref/SnVd6lTbLR2NNQCj
About International Doulagivers Institute
The goal of the International Doulagivers Institute is to support communities worldwide with free end-of-life doula community caregiving training. Doulagivers International recognizes that education and engagement are the keys to a "Good Death". One of the organization's key initiatives is the free monthly Level 1 End of Life Doula Training for Families, a free public education program that empowers patients and families and takes fear out of the end of life.
About Suzanne B. O'Brien RN
Suzanne B. O’Brien RN is an international speaker, bestselling author, and pioneer in the Death Doula movement. She is the proud Founder and Creator of The International Doulagivers Institute. She created the award-winning programs Doulagivers: End of Life Doula Training, Eldercare Doula Training, and Doulagiver Care Consultant Training and has traveled the world donating her education and training programs to over 169,000 people to help support communities globally. Awarded "Worldwide Leader in Healthcare” by the International Nurses Association for creating Doulagivers and in 2019 was named Humanitarian Ambassador for Oprah magazine. Suzanne is the former Vice President and a founding member of NEDA (The National End of Life Doula Alliance) and Founding member of NHPCO’s End of Life Doula Council.
Suzanne O'Brien
International Doulagivers Institute
