April 11: Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

River conditions were favorable throughout the week. However, over the weekend, there was a slight decrease in the river’s visibility in all areas downstream of location code 19 due to warmer weather melting low elevation snow. On Monday, additional snow melt near the East Fork caused the river to become muddy below the confluence. The river’s visibility may improve by the weekend as the forecast is calling for colder overnight lows on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Water temperatures on Sunday ranged from the mid-40s near Stanley to the upper-40s downstream of North Fork. As of Tuesday, April 11th, the Salmon River is flowing at 992 CFS through the town of Salmon, ID which is 68 percent of average for today’s date.