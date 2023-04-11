Statement from Council President Evan Glass on the 2023 Legislative Session

MARYLAND, November 4 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass issued the following statement thanking the members of the Montgomery County Delegation for their work during the 2023 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.





“The Council extends its gratitude to the Montgomery County Delegation for their hard work and dedication during the 2023 legislative session.





“Once again, our state delegation took seriously the priorities we identified and worked diligently and collaboratively to approve a robust budget and make significant investments in projects that deliver for our more than one million Montgomery County residents.





“We are pleased that Montgomery County will be receiving approximately $1.1 billion in state aid, an increase of nearly $80 million, to invest in our public schools, community colleges and vital transportation services.





“We thank the delegation for delivering on high priority projects, including $27 million for our growing Bus Rapid Transit system, $1 million for the Burtonsville Park and Ride, $2.1 million for the Bowie Mill Bike Trail, $1 million for the Wheaton Arts and Culture Center, and $1 million to support the High School Wellness Centers, among other priorities.





“The budget also includes millions in investments to support hospital services, the new University of Maryland 3 – Institute for Health Computing, and projects like the North Bethesda Metro Station North Entrance.





“The Maryland General Assembly also enacted landmark legislation that will put a referendum on abortion protections on the 2024 ballot for Maryland voters and passed the Trans Health Equity Act, which expands Maryland Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care. This legislation makes Maryland one of the few states in the nation actively working to protect fundamental rights and access to health care for the transgender community.





“Additional highlights from this session include the major cannabis reform bill, which was amended as requested by the Council and advocates; the passage of the Safe Harbor legislation; the Clean Trucks Act; the Fair Wages Act, which we are thrilled to see established statewide, as Montgomery County led the charge in the fight for $15; and consequential gun safety legislation, including the passage of Jaelynn’s Law and the Gun Safety Act of 2023.





“We congratulate Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller on a successful first session and thank them for their support on key initiatives that ensure no one is left behind.





“Our collaboration with the Montgomery County Delegation – departing and new members, alike – helps to improve the quality of life for all County residents. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

###