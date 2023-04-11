Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,460 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect grabbed scissors from the counter and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/9CWj_UqmuSc

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more