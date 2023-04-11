Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect grabbed scissors from the counter and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/9CWj_UqmuSc

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.