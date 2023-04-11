Tampa Personal Injury Attorney selected for Best of the Bar

Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, FL
Attorney Silvia Amador Brett
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce Attorney Silvia Amador Brett has been selected for ‘Best of the Bar’ in the practice area of Personal Injury for the state of Florida. This is a second consecutive year Ms. Brett has received this distinction.
To be ranked among the ‘Best of the Bar’ attorneys must achieve an independently verified settlement or verdict that is within the Top 100 in their state.
Attorney Brett fearlessly defends Florida residents who have been injured or wrongfully harmed by others and has experience handling civil litigation cases including catastrophic workplace accidents, premises liability, slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents.
She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is active in both the local and state-wide trial lawyers’ organizations. As a member of the Florida Justice Association’s Young Lawyer Section since 2018, she is currently on their Board of Directors.
Ms. Brett joined Vanguard Attorneys in 2018 and is committed to serving our clients with outstanding legal representation, protecting their interests, and maximizing recovery for their injuries. In addition to speaking English, she can connect with our Spanish-speaking clients in their native tongue.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###
