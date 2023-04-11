Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,385 in the last 365 days.

Former Police Officer Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape

DYERSBURG – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Dyersburg Police officer accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

On February 23rd, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Sharquawn Henderson.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Henderson (DOB: 1/17/94), while employed as an officer of the Dyersburg Police Department, engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in Dyer County.

On April 10th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Henderson with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and Aggravated Statutory Rape.  Today, Henderson surrendered to TBI agents at the Dyer County Jail and was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Police Officer Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more