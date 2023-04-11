Former Police Officer Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape

DYERSBURG – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Dyersburg Police officer accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

On February 23rd, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Sharquawn Henderson. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Henderson (DOB: 1/17/94), while employed as an officer of the Dyersburg Police Department, engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in Dyer County.

On April 10th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Henderson with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and Aggravated Statutory Rape. Today, Henderson surrendered to TBI agents at the Dyer County Jail and was booked on a $10,000 bond.