Search for Missing Man Leads to Theft Charge for Wife

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a New Tazewell woman on theft charges related to a 2017 missing person case.

In May 2017, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents joined the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Joseph John Williams (DOB: 07/03/60). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that from May 2017 to November 2021, Williams’ wife, Cindy Shaboo (DOB: 09/28/62), fraudulently claimed his Social Security benefits totaling nearly $40,000.

Last week, the Claiborne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Cindy Shaboo with Theft over $10,000. On November 6th, she was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The indictment is part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Joseph Williams, who was last seen in April 2017. He was reported missing after his adult children repeatedly attempted to get in touch with him with no success. At the time, Cindy Shaboo told investigators that Williams left town for work and failed to take his phone.

TBI agents and Claiborne County detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Joseph John Williams to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tips to TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.