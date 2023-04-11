Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Backgammon Club operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Student Clubs Unit is organizing “1st Samittin Kılınç Backgammon Tournament”.

To be organized in memory of EMU School of Computing and Technology, Information Technology Department student and club member Samittin Kılınç who lost his life in the earthquake disaster in Türkiye, the tournament will take place on Saturday, 15 April 2023 between 11:00 and 17:00 at EMU Atatürk Square. Following a drawing session for match-ups, the tournament will commence and losing party will be eliminated from the tournament. 4 top players will be granted trophies and the Best Female Player of the tournament will receive a plaque of appreciation.

The tournament can be attended by both EMU students and EMU personnel members. Persons wishing to participate in the tournament must fill the participation forum accessible at bit.ly/3nZqkPy