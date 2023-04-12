FOUNDER OF JAYCE’S JOURNEY INC. HONORED BY GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS & ACCOMPANIES TEAM TO LAUNCH WELLNESS SENSORY ROOM

Deidre Price honored as 'Impact Warrior' at Golden State Warriors Autism Awareness night
Deidre Price and her son Jayce receive a custom Warrior’s jersey on their autism acceptance night.
San Francisco basketball team Golden State Warriors kicked off autism awareness month with their ‘autism acceptance night’. Hosted with star player Draymond Green, alongside his former Michigan State teammate, Anthony Ianni who has autism himself.
The evening was dedicated to Autism awareness, where non-profit founder, Deidre Price(founder of Jayce’s Journey Inc.) received an invitation to attend and be honored as the Warriors ’Impact Warrior’ - someone who has gone above and beyond to support their community. Since founding Jayce’s Journey Inc. Deidre has been at the forefront of the ASD community, aiming to build an organization that can offer the necessary tools, resources, and information to support those in need with ASD. Especially for members in low-income communities where resources and information are not easily available.
Deidre and her son Jayce attended the night with ten special guests to kick off this exciting evening, which included the Chase Center launching their official wellness sensory room.
The new wellness sensory room is designed for fans who are neurodivergent or have sensory stimulation disorders. This new initiative will help any fans in the arena who may be overwhelmed by the crowd, lights, and sounds, will now have a safe space to get away, making the chase center more inclusive for those with ASD to attend events, that they would typically steer away from.
About Deidre Price
Deidre Price is breaking down barriers to raise awareness for autism awareness. Price is committed to fostering a community of supporters who are creating a safe space for children, parents and supporters affected by Autism. As a single parent of a child with autism Price began to seek Knowledge, resources and learn different skills that would assist her in navigating Jayce on his journey with autism. Deidre’s “it takes a village” mindset is essential to Jayce’s Journey Inc. as she has been able to share her resources and knowledge to promote change amongst minorities with autism and other special needs; Deidre launched Jayce’s Journey Inc., a non-profit dedicated to educating and inspiring people experiencing autism; 1 out of 36 people will be diagnosed with autism. Founded in 2021 by Deidre and her son, Jayce, the foundation advocates for the rights of children with special needs and their families while addressing cultural stigmas, and developing meaningful partnerships to expand resources within the Autism community.
About Jayce’s Journey
Established in 2022, Jayce’s Journey Inc. grew out of the vision and due diligence of founder Deidre Price, who’s son Jayce was diagnosed with autism at the age of two years old. Jayce is currently non-verbal and communicates through American Sign Language. He has an aide who specializes in the DIR Floortime therapy approach who accompanies him in school and regularly attends speech & occupational therapy. Jayce has recently made tremendous improvements after starting Biomedical treatment which is an evidence-based holistic approach to testing and treating the underlying behavioral and psychological symptoms of Autism.
Jayce’s Journey is dedicated to supporting children and individuals with autism and/or developmental delays through early intervention services, education, and access to resources. We envision a future in which equitable opportunities are provided to individuals with autism where we can work as a team to discover their abilities through being empowered to overcome barriers and limitations throughout their various stages of life.
Jayce’s Journey Inc. | 17216 Saticoy Street, Suite 188 Van Nuys, CA 91406
info@jayces-journey.org | 510-394-7588
IG: @Jaycesjourneyinc Visit www.jayces-journey.org to purchase tables & tickets
