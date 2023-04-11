Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has reappointed Cory Brown, D.P.M., Maria “Yvette” Hernandez, and Travis A. Motley, D.P.M. to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

Cory Brown, D.P.M. of Abilene is a podiatrist and partner at West Texas Health Clinic. He is a member and Texas delegate to the American Podiatric Medical Association, past president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and an associate member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Angelo State University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University.

Maria “Yvette” Hernandez of Rio Grande City is the owner of E-Tax Solutions LLC and the owner of La Paz Cemetery Corporation in Rio Grande City. She is a member of the National Association of Tax Preparers and Texas Cemetery Association. Hernandez received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas Pan American.

Travis A. Motley, D.P.M. of Colleyville is a podiatrist and director of the podiatric surgical residency at John Peter Smith Hospital. He is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Motley received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry and a Master of Science in Biology from Texas Christian University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University.