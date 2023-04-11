Authorities Searching for Participant Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES–California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a minimum-security incarcerated person who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles today.

Jovany Ojeda was last seen at 7:24 a.m. running from the facility. Correctional staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Ojeda was missing. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Ojeda and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Ojeda, 33, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen leaving the MCRP wearing all black pants and shirt.

Ojeda was admitted from Los Angeles County on November 3, 2021, to serve six years for grand theft auto, second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon as a second striker.

Anyone who sees Ojeda or has knowledge of his whereabouts can contact the MCRP-Los Angeles 1 at (213) 351-2830, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years or less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

