INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED CELEBRITY EVENT PLANNER COURTNEY AJINÇA ANNOUNCES ‘DINE’ AN IMMERSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE

Internationally acclaimed event planner and multi-faceted entrepreneur Courtney Ajinça announces - DINE - an Immersive Vibe Dining Experience in ATL, 05/27/2023
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Courtney Ajinça, is known as a visionary within her industry for creating luxury experiences for clients and their guests. Her work has been featured in various major publications and her clients have ranged from Lebron James’ and Maverick Carter’s enterprise Uninterrupted to model, reality television personality, and actress Cynthia Bailey.” - Forbes
Los Angeles, CA (April 11, 2023) - Internationally acclaimed event planner, interior designer, and multi-faceted entrepreneur Courtney Ajinça (Co-star of VH1’s My Celebrity Dream Wedding) announces - DINE - an Immersive Vibe Dining Experience. Through projection mapping - a groundbreaking event technology - and luxury decor, Ajinça creates fantasy installations for DINE that evoke the seven senses and fully immerse each guest in an experience unlike no other. DINE will offer a four-course culinary experience with live entertainment, and cosmic cocktails filled with interactive food presentations.
Celebrity chef Camerron Dangerfield (winner of Food Network's Chopped & Cut Throat Kitchen) is curating the immersive dining experience. Exciting food presentations, table-side chef experiences, live entertainment, custom-curated cocktails, and more are the essence of the DINE experience, offering a journey of the senses that transports guests to a different dimension, leaving them yearning for more. The tantalizing culinary experience can be viewed HERE
The premier DINE event will take place at Ali at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA on May 27, 2023, with the theme of ‘Galactic Gardens’. It will be the first event to kick off a series of immersive dining experiences to take place across the U.S.
"Food is more than just sustenance, it's an experience. When you combine that with design, ambiance, and entertainment, you create a truly immersive dining experience that leaves a lasting impression. DINE offers more than just a meal, it's a journey of the senses." - Courtney Ajinça
The Culinary Experience: Exciting food presentations are at the heart of DINE Experience, from the finest chef cuts to fresh catches from the sea, the DINE presentations are unique and immersive.
Entertainment: Experience the ultimate adventure with an out-of-this-world live experience where guests will take a journey to the stars and beyond with our state-of-the-art technology, stunning visual effects, and breathtaking performances by various talented artists,
Cocktails: Exotic curated cocktails with cosmic effects, inspired by the dazzling universe are sure to take your taste buds on a delicious journey through the cosmos. Smoking cocktails with celestial flair create the perfect photo moment to share with friends.
About Courtney Ajinça
Internationally acclaimed event and interior designer Courtney Ajinça continues to turn fantasy into reality as a vivacious mastermind that gives people around the world the event of their dreams.
As an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents, and outstanding reputation have made her a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Ajinça has made a name for herself by taking her passion for designing spectacular events and transforming it into a lifestyle. She continuously exceeds expectations with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation to create the latest trends in entertainment.
Ajinça has created a number of installations for several high-profile celebrities and networks, including NBC, VH1, BRAVO, and many more. Ajinça is known for her over-the-top and heartfelt wedding proposals as Ajinça is the star of VH1’s “My Celebrity Dream Wedding”.
Ajinça was recently featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, People Magazine, RollingOut, US Weekly, CNN, Sister Circle and many other publications, who tapped her as “the one to watch”. Ajinça is mom of two beautiful boys and wife of NBA player Alexis Ajinça.
For more information on DINE & Courtney Ajinca, please contact:
Austin Thach - austin@theforefrontgroup.co
Andres Sanchez - andres@theforefrontgroup.co
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.