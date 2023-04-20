Crush Wine Experiences Reboots “Day Trip to Wine Country,” Sommelier Led Tours of Top Long Island Wineries

Guests enjoy a tasting at Crush WineXP's Day Trip to Wine Country.
Crush Wine Experiences' guests are immersed in the vineyard atmosphere as they learn about the wines directly from the winemaker.
Friends spend the day at Crush WineXP's Day Trip to Wine Country.
Crush Wine Experiences announces the return of its sommelier led Day Trips to LI Wine Country, Saturdays, May 13 - Nov. 11, 2023. Info/tickets: CrushWineXP.com
From novices to seasoned wine enthusiasts, we feature the only sommelier guided tours in New York State creating a fun, relaxing, educational day that celebrates New York’s unique wine landscape”
— Sam Kimball, Founder, Crush Wine Experiences
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) is pleased to announce the return of its public Day Trip to Wine Country tours, running Saturdays from May 13, 2023 through November 11, 2023. After brisk 2018 and 2019 tour seasons, the company’s public tours ceased operations during the pandemic, replaced by popular private group tours. Now with renewed focus, the public tours will resume as a semi-private experience. Departing from a convenient Midtown Manhattan location at 9am, the day trips return to the city at approximately 6pm. Round trip transportation provided aboard well-appointed luxury motor coaches booked at lower capacity with a maximum of 35 guests, easily accommodates individuals and parties of two or more (no minimum required).
Led by friendly, knowledgeable WSET certified sommeliers, the Day Trip to Wine Country tours visit two of Long Island’s finest, award-winning wineries per excursion, sampling four selections at each. Crush Wine Experiences’ tour guests receive unparalleled access as they interact with winemakers and key vineyard staff and go behind the scenes, visiting production areas and barrel cellars. Tours spend an enjoyable 90 minutes at each winery, gaining entertaining insights into how the wine was made. The lively, informative chats and tastings offer ample opportunity to ask questions and gain wine pairing ideas to enjoy at home.
Wineries included in the 2023 season’s Long Island tours include Jamesport Vineyards, Lenz Winery, Pellegrini Vineyards, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, and RGNY Winery. Guests will not only taste some of the region’s finest wines but also enjoy light bites to pair with the selections at the first winery stop, with the option to order local artisanal local fare a la carte at the second winery. Prepared for a comfortable guest experience in all weather conditions, activities are indoors in spacious tasting rooms during inclement or cooler weather and protected from the elements during warm, sunny days.
“We’re thrilled to bring back our Day Trip to Wine Country tours for wine lovers of all levels. From novices to seasoned wine enthusiasts, we feature the only sommelier guided tours in New York State creating a fun, relaxing, educational day that celebrates New York’s unique wine landscape,” notes Crush Wine Experiences founder Sam Kimball, curator of the series. “By reducing the number of guests and following current New York State and CDC guidelines, the tours continue to be a wonderful way to learn about and enjoy some of the region’s best wineries while taking in the breathtaking scenery that Long Island wine country has to offer.”
The curated tours also include a farm stand stop where freshly baked pies, local produce, and other treats are available for purchase. Additionally, when visiting the wineries, guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on purchases of bottles, multi-packs, and wine club memberships so they can continue to savor their favorite selections at home. Support for the tours is provided by a grant awarded to Crush Wine Experiences from Empire State Development and the I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
Day Trip to Wine Country tickets are on sale now, priced at $199 per person. Check the Crush WineXP website for details about limited time promotions, group discounts, and complete tour details, including private day trips. All guests must be 21 and over.
To learn more about Crush Wine Experiences' Day Trips to Long Island Wine Country and to purchase tickets, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
