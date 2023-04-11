Top-rated Michigan cardiac care center selects HBox Virtual Care for Remote Monitoring and Improved Patient Engagement

HBox, a cloud-based, Virtual Care platform was selected by The Heart and Vascular Institute of Dearborn, MI as its end-to-end Virtual Care solutions provider.
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HBox, one of the fastest growing Virtual-First care companies, today announced that The Heart and Vascular Institute— a top-ranked, comprehensive cardiac and vascular care center located in Dearborn, MI — has selected to partner with HBox Virtual Care to monitor patient vitals, increase patient engagement and improve patient outcome.
The Heart and Vascular Institute strives to provide access to excellent healthcare and improve patients’ quality of life. They offer a variety of services in the cardiac, vascular, and vein space including hypertension care, vascular ultrasound, heart attack, palpitations, cholesterol management, CHF, electrocardiograms, and more. Patients with blood clots or artery blockages also receive expert care at the Institute from a skilled team that has performed thousands of procedures, including stents, angioplasty, and heart catheterizations. Heart & Vascular Institute also offers rehabilitation to help patients regain their independence after a heart attack, featuring a fully accredited lab, rated No. 1 in the state of Michigan. A pulmonary embolism response team (PERT) also stands ready to help patients manage potentially life-threatening blood clots.
The HBox Virtual Care platform is cloud-based and keeps patient and practice data safe, secure, and fully accessible. The Heart and Vascular Institute will have access to our full remote-monitoring Tech stack, our HBox clinical staff, our Revenue Cycle Management capabilities, and the broadest array of integrated FDA-approved devices. Through the partnership with HBox, The Heart and Vascular Institute stands to transform the delivery of healthcare.
“To continue growing our practice, we needed a solution to meet our unique needs as a world-class cardiac care center,” said Dr. Mahir Elder, CEO, and executive director at The Heart and Vascular Institute. “HBox allows us to connect with our patients remotely, monitor vital conditions, take preventative action, and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, HBox longer-term is in a position to provide a unified solution for our Institute, offering not only Remote Patient Monitoring and Episodic Care, but Behavioral Health, Remote Therapeutic Monitoring, and Medication Adherence in one solution.”
The Heart and Vascular Institute’s Head of Operations, Hanady Beydoun, added; “Having extensively evaluated several Virtual Care solution providers, we selected HBox as the best fit to meet both our short and long-term needs”.
With HBox Virtual Care, The Heart and Vascular Institute will experience:
• Easy-to-use and Intuitive platform for providers and staff
• Scalability to add/enroll an unlimited number of patients.
• Efficient and proven patient enrollment and engagement models
• Certified clinical staff serving as an extension to the Institute.
• End-to-end Revenue Cycle Management and support
“At HBox, our innovative and unified solutions for health centers are adding significant value for our customers by streamlining workflows, improving patient care, and ultimately driving profitability. The Heart and Vascular Institute has achieved great success as a practice while providing essential services to its community. With the help of the HBox Virtual Care platform, the Institute strives to take care delivery directly to the patient’s home,” said BanuPrasad Dhanakoti, CEO and Founder of HBox. “We’re excited to begin this partnership and help The Heart and Vascular Institute achieve its goals.”
Learn more about the HBox Virtual Care and the HBox Remote Continuous Care solutions here.
About The Heart and Vascular Institute
The Heart and Vascular Institute is a multi-provider, multi-location cardiac, vein, and vascular care center. With its main office in Dearborn, MI, the institute serves the greater Detroit metro market. The Heart and Vascular Institute strives to adhere to the highest quality standards of patient care, regardless of the patient’s insurance status or ability to pay.
About HBox
HBox was founded to transform healthcare delivery with a focus to take the center of care to where it matters most—the patient’s home. HBox is a provider of Remote Monitoring, Virtual Episodic Care, and Hospital at Home solutions. The company caters to outpatient centers, ACOs, Hospitals, and Health Systems. HBox has recently developed and launched its Decentralized Clinical Trials vertical working with pharma sponsors and CROs globally. The company operates nationwide serving all therapeutic specialties. For more information, visit www.hbox.ai follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or call (888) 426-9462.
