Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Achieves ANCC Accreditation - New Courses

The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy achieves ANCC accreditation for Nursing Continuing Professional Development and announces exciting new courses for Nurses.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy was granted accreditation for nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses.
With this accreditation, the Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA) joins an influential global community of accredited organizations. INCA received accreditation for demonstrating a commitment to delivering high-quality continuing nursing professional development programs with the mission of transforming healthcare to a health & wellbeing focus on the whole person, improving patient outcomes through relationship-based care, re-energizing nursing practice, & reducing nurse burnout.
NCPD accreditation from ANCC elevates educational offerings that benefit our nurses, and the patients and communities we serve, by:
-Promoting the highest professional standards to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practice
-Improving curricula for nurses to provide evidence-based education that strengthen professional development programs
-Increasing credibility to adhere to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education
-Expanding visibility to be included among other accredited organizations that are listed in a nationwide, searchable directory
-Increasing demand to offer continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios, and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC and other licensing boards and regulatory bodies
The ANCC Accreditation Model is based on the original Donabedian framework of structure, process, & outcome measures to evaluate quality. ANCC standards provide organizations with a structured, evidence-based framework to design and implement NCPD activities. The development of quality outcomes ensures that accredited organizations continuously evaluate processes & their impact on the professional development of nurses.
The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy's Accredited Programs Include:
Integrative Nurse Coach™ Certificate Program (96 Contact Hours - 7 months -100% Online)
Become eligible for national board certification with the premier nurse coaching program. Join a community of thousands of nurses from around the world on a transformational journey to health and wellbeing.
Functional Medicine for Nurses™ (62 Contact Hours - 12 weeks - 100% Online)
Offered in partnership with the Institute for Functional Medicine, this course is the only functional medicine training created exclusively for nurses and nurse practitioners.
CannyNurse® Certificate Program (72 Contact Hours - 12 weeks - 100% Online)
Learn to help your patients and clients navigate the therapeutic world of cannabis.
The Business of Nurse Coaching (62 Contact Hours - 15 weeks - 100% Online)
Set up and launch your business the right way the first time and learn to market and expand …
Yoga For Nurses (40 Contact Hours - 10 weeks - 100% Online)
Nourish your body and mind by viewing the ancient teachings of Yoga through a nursing lens. Yoga provides nurses with a holistic approach to self-care, leading to a re-energized nursing practice.
Mindfulness Meditation and Stillness Practices for Nurses (48.5 Contact Hours - 8 weeks - 100% Online)
Establish a daily mindfulness practice to cultivate, refine & deepen your capacity to pay attention to the present moment – rediscovering peace & stillness with opportunities to integrate this into practice.
End of Life Coaching for Nurses (22 Contact Hours - 8 weeks - 100% Online)
Find tools, skill-building, and reflective practices that encourage exploration of their personal beliefs and values about aging, advanced illness, and dying.
Coming Soon - Clinical Hypnosis Certification for Nurses
Learn to use the skills of suggestive communication within the scope of nursing practice and develop a new career path option. This two part series will lead to certification by the National Guild of Hypnotists.
About the Integrative Nurse Coach Certificate Program
