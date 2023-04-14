Submit Release
Resilience and Leadership Expert DeShonda Jennings Helps Women Launch Profitable Businesses

I am passionate about helping women realize their full potential and achieve their goals.”
— Deshonda Jennings
CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeShonda Monique Jennings, an author, speaker, coach, parent, and youth advocate, is on a mission to help women launch profitable businesses using their gifts and reclaim their time. With over 20 years of experience in childcare and 15 plus years in entrepreneurship, Jennings is a firm believer that it takes a village, and through her non-profit, she will continue to change lives one woman and youth at a time.

Jennings is the epitome of resilience and leadership, and her latest book, C.O.A.C.H. Creating Outcomes & Actions By Changing Habits, is a testament to her commitment to helping women achieve their goals. In this book, Jennings shares her knowledge and experience to help women identify their gifts and create a plan to turn their passion into a profitable business.

As the founder of the non-profit organization, Jennings is also dedicated to helping young people in her community. Through her work with youth, she has seen firsthand the importance of mentorship and the impact it can have on a young person's life. With her non-profit, Jennings aims to provide mentorship, educational opportunities, and resources to young people in her community, empowering them to achieve their dreams.

Jennings is also the author of Learning Through Play and Life of an Entrepreneur, both of which are essential resources for anyone looking to start a business or improve their leadership skills.

"I am passionate about helping women realize their full potential and achieve their goals," said Jennings. "Through my books, coaching, and non-profit work, I hope to inspire and empower women to take control of their lives and create the businesses and futures they deserve."

For more information about DeShonda Monique Jennings and her work, visit her website at www.deshondajennings.com. To order copies of her books go to https://www.10mistakes2avoid.com/bookorderpage

Contact:
DeShonda Monique Jennings
Website: www.deshondajennings.com
Email: info@deshondajennings.com
Phone: (804) 928-6752

