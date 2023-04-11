Celebrated Time/Life Photographer Ben Martin Featured in Upcoming Exhibition Photosynthetic From May 13 - June 9, 2023

Ben Martin's “Artists In Their New York Studios – Circa 1960” Featured in Upcoming Exhibition
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening reception on Saturday, May 13 from 4 - 6 PM!
Artist’s Portraits in Gelatin Silver Estate Prints of Roy Lichtenstein, Mark Rothko, Larry Rivers, Helen Frankenthaler, Marisol Escobar and Salvador Dali!
In Artplex Gallery’s first photography-centered group exhibition, Photosynthetic investigates the confluence of conventional photography and the subversion of the image. The exhibition presents an array of works that problematize the paradigms of what constitutes photography to scrutinize the nexus between the subject, the artist, and the spectator. Through an assortment of techniques such as digital manipulation and collage, the artists in this exhibition transcend the limits of the medium and present novel perspectives on the image-polluted world around us. The spectator is invited to ponder the agency of photography in shaping our cognizance of the world and to question the veracity of the images we are presented with.
Ben Martin was TIME Magazine’s first New York Bureau staff photographer covering wars, fashion, politics, arts, business, and sports for TIME, Life, Fortune, People, and Sports Illustrated for thirty-three years. He immortalized evocative images that defined the 1960’s such as Richard M. Nixon’s haggard 5 o’clock shadow, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march to Montgomery, Alabama, and John F. Kennedy’s grieving widow and children. His exhibited silver gelatin photographic prints are portraits of artists in their studios.
Other photographers to be showcased at Photosynthetic are Marco Pittori, Steven Nederveen, and Ruxandra Cristina Bocin-Dumitriu.
Ben Martin was married to the actress Kathryn Leigh Scott (1971-1990), best known for her roles on legendary gothic soap opera Dark Shadows, with whom he co-founded Pomegranate Press, a book publishing company. The two remained close friends and business partners until his death February 10, 2016 at age 86.
“Ben Martin’s stunning portraits of Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, Mark Rothko, Helen Frankenthaler, Larry Rivers and Marisol Escobar, illuminate the pop art, abstract-expressionist and surrealist painters and sculptors that defined the 60s art world,” says Kathryn Leigh Scott, the photographer’s former wife and archivist.
Ben Martin’s Gelatin Silver Estate Prints Collection “Artists In Their New York Studios - circa 1960”, featuring photos of Roy Lichtenstein, Mark Rothko, Larry Rivers, Helen Frankenthaler, Marisol Escobar and Salvador Dali, are now on view in Artplex Gallery.
Artplex Gallery is an internationally established contemporary art gallery with partner galleries in Zurich, Cologne and Los Angeles. Artplex Gallery specializes in high-quality original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world's leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.
