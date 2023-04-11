Learn fly fishing at Busch Conservation Area with two classes offered in April

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Missouri has some amazing trout fishing opportunities. With spring already here and summer on the way, the Show-Me-State trout waters are beckoning. Whether it’s a secluded trout stream in the middle of the Ozarks, or one of Missouri’s four popular trout parks, there are some compelling reasons to master the art of fly fishing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering two Intro to Fly Fishing classes during April at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The classes are free and open to anyone age 14 years and up. Both classes are identical and will be held at Lake 1 on the area.

This is the ideal program for anyone interested in learning how to fly fish but not knowing where to start. The class will teach all the basics of fly fishing to give participants a firm foundation from which to grow their skills. MDC staff will cover everything from fly fishing safety to rod selection. Participants will learn the fly fishing line distinctions like the backer, leader, and tippet. They’ll also learn how to tie basic knots, and the fundamentals of fly casting technique.

The classes will be offered as follows; advanced registration is required at the links provided:

Participants 15 years and up will need a valid Missouri fishing permit for this class. To purchase permits, see, mdc.mo.gov/permits . Attendees should also bring a hat and eye protection. MDC will supply everything else needed, including rods and line. Participants are also welcomed to bring their own to use if they prefer.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.