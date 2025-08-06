Join MDC at a litter clean up event in Jefferson City Aug. 19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Conservation can start at your own backdoor. From managing your property for native wildlife to making sure you leave no trace when you venture outdoors, every effort you make can improve the environment around you. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants of all ages to improve the land around where they live at a litter clean up event at Ellis-Porter Park in Jefferson City on Aug. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

MDC staff will be onsite providing safety materials such as gloves and trash bags for participants. While the event is ongoing, participants will have the opportunity to join in on a litter-themed scavenger hunt. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tm.

Questions about the event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Ellis-Porter Park is located at 300 Ellis Porter Drive in Jefferson City.