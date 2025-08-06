MDC encourages you to take steps for health on the trails at Rockwoods Reservation walk/run event Aug. 23

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Science has established that spending time in nature has a multitude of benefits for both physical and mental health. From reducing stress levels, to elevating mood and sense of well-being, to boosting creativity, time in the outdoors is the ultimate healing prescription. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help you tap into that.

MDC invites the public to the Rockwoods One Health Walk/Run event Saturday, Aug. 23 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. Let the forest work its magic in an easy-going social setting. Join MDC for a relaxing morning run or walk where nature, movement, and connection come together to boost your body and mind. The event is open to all ages and abilities.

You’ll learn how spending time outdoors strengthens not just your health, but the health of the world around you. A quick talk by MDC naturalist will explore how nature supports physical and mental well-being. Then you’ll hit the trails to put it all into practice.

“Nature, plus movement, plus social connection, equals a healthy body and mind,” said MDC Naturalist Maura Horton. “This is a chance to take in Rockwoods Reservations’ natural beauty during a social walk/run and experience the forest’s healing powers firsthand.”

Big River Running Company will be on hand with special treats and free giveaways.

The Rockwoods One Health Walk/Run is a free event; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4t8.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.