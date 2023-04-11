Karen Larkin, Founder of Karenna's Design Studio, Releases Book: "Peace Within These Walls" for Entrepreneurs
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Larkin, Founder of Karenna's Design Studio, Releases Book: "Peace Within These Walls" & Helps entrepreneurs create peace in their homes for effective business growth and work.
Karen Larkin, a renowned interior designer and decorator with over 15 years of experience, has released her new book, "Peace Within These Walls." The book is a guide to creating peaceful spaces within homes, using design elements and basic principles of interior design.
Karen's passion lies in promoting a calm, tranquil, and peaceful atmosphere through her unique designs. Her main goal is to provide families with a space that allows them to thrive and grow. She believes that a peaceful environment can positively impact people's lives, and her philosophy is "Live in Peace to Be in Peace."
"Peace Within These Walls" is a comprehensive guide that includes tips and techniques to transform any space into a peaceful sanctuary. From color palettes and lighting to furniture placement and decor, Karen shares her expertise to create a cohesive and harmonious atmosphere.
In addition to her book, Karen is also the owner and founder of Karenna's Design Studio, where she offers interior design services to clients who seek to transform their homes into peaceful and tranquil spaces. With her extensive experience and passion for design, Karen has helped numerous clients achieve their dream home.
Karen's commitment to promoting peace and tranquility in homes has earned her a loyal following and a reputation as a leading authority in the industry. Her book, "Peace Within These Walls," is now available online.
For more information on Karen Larkin and Karenna's Design Studio, please visit her website at www.karenlarkin.com
Media Contact:
Karen Larkin
Karenna's Design Studio
contact@karennasdesignstudio.com
(478) 776-9256 www.karenlarkin.com
Karen Larkin
Karenna's Design Studio
+1 (478) 776-9256 email us here
You just read:
Karen Larkin, Founder of Karenna's Design Studio, Releases Book: "Peace Within These Walls" for Entrepreneurs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Karen Larkin
Karenna's Design Studio
+1 (478) 776-9256
email us here