Arizona Responds to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Draft SEIS

PHOENIX- Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on the release of the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) announced today by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation at Hoover Dam:

“Arizona is committed to continuing our collaborative efforts with the Basin States, Colorado River Basin Tribes, and Mexico to find solutions that protect our reservoirs and stabilize the system. Outcomes that decimate the water supply of our population centers or that force the Basin into a courtroom are unacceptable - and we will continue to double down on our efforts to find a consensus path forward.”

In addition to Arizona’s ongoing discussions with the Colorado River Basin States, Arizona water users continue to pursue conservation projects that leave water in Lake Mead and protect the Colorado River system. On April 6, 2023 Governor Hobbs hosted officials from the White House, Congressional Delegation, Tribal leaders, and water users to announce historic investments in water conservation and infrastructure improvements made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These investments are critical for building water resiliency in the Southwest.

"We cannot lose sight of the urgent need to protect and preserve our water resources for future generations," said Governor Hobbs. "We must take action now to ensure a sustainable future for Arizona and the Colorado River Basin. As we review the Draft SEIS further and continue to work with our partners throughout the region, we will remain focused on equitable, durable solutions to ensure the long-term health of the Colorado River system."