Berkeley Nucleonics new Model 805 RF/Microwave Signal Generator

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) presents a new compact frequency synthesizer, the Model 805, that delivers precise and stable frequencies from 100 kHz to 22 GHz. One of its standout features is the ability to link multiple units for phase coherence and multi-channel capabilities in various applications.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) presents a new compact frequency synthesizer, the Model 805, that delivers precise and stable frequencies from 100 kHz to 22 GHz.

One of its standout features is the ability to link multiple units for phase coherence and multi-channel capabilities in various applications.The instrument serves as a suitable clock for RF/microwave systems, especially when multi-channel and phase-coherent local oscillators are required. Its ability to adjust individual channel phase provides precise timing alignment. Its phase-coherent, multi-channel configuration is ideal for designing and testing of radar receivers, phased array beamforming networks, I/Q modulators in quantum computing instrumentation, MIMO receivers, and heterodyne spectroscopic systems. Its phase-coherence and fast switching capabilities also support fast frequency hopping in agile electronic warfare systems.

