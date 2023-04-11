MS International Wins Top Workplace Award in New Jersey

MSI honored to win Top Workplaces Award by NJ.com.

ORANGE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is honored to be a recognized as a Top Workplace by the NJ.com Top Workplaces, issued by Energage.

The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party, confidential employee survey that measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and engagement, just to name a few.

"We are honored to be named one of the top workplaces in New Jersey. Our team is creative, savvy, adaptable, cooperative, and inclusive," said Christopher Courneen, Vice President of Human Resources. "We stay laser-focused on making dreams attainable by building a culture of trust, respect, and hard work across all levels of our organization. I couldn't be more proud of our team."

According to Energage, winning this award presents a badge of honor because it comes authentically from the company's employees and is evaluated by an independent 3rd party survey provider, in partnership with the NJ.com.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

As a leading supplier of home improvement surfaces and materials, MSI employs over 3,300 people worldwide, with $2.8 billion in annual revenue.

To view available opportunities with MSI and join this high-growth team, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, Jessica.D@msisurfaces.com

SOURCE MS International