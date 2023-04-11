Submit Release
Lassen Superior Court offers online ability to pay tool for infractions

As part of the Lassen Superior Court’s ongoing effort to increase access to justice, Lassen County became the newest California court to begin using MyCitations: an online option for people struggling to pay fines related to infractions.

Apr 10, 2023

