Using the Power of Yoga to Improve Marketing and Grow Businesses

4 teams brainstorming their marketing plans at a Mindful Marketing Retreat
Yoga class with Clara Roberts Oss
Brand Consultant Annabelle King training groups in process for marketing workshops
An innovative yoga & marketing retreat is helping companies build better marketing plans, grow their business, and promote healthier happier workforces.
By combining wellness and work, we can create a more holistic approach to marketing planning that benefits everyone involved”
— Annabelle King, Brand & Marketing Consultant
CANADA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, the need for wellness in the workplace has never been greater. Working remotely or in a hybrid setting poses unique challenges that impact mental and emotional health, as well as team connection.
To address this along with the need to improve the marketing planning process for her clients, brand and marketing consultant Annabelle King has created a new retreat format that incorporates wellness into the marketing planning process.
Mindful Marketing Retreats are a new and unexpected solution that integrates marketing workshops and yoga.
Yoga has been scientifically proven to increase focus, problem-solving ability, and enhance creativity, making it the perfect complement to marketing planning. Over the past 70 years, many reputable global research institutions have conducted studies to prove this. A couple of quick reads include a paper published by the Harvard Business Review on How 10-12 Minutes of Yoga can Enhance Creativity(1), and Psychology Today's article on The Science of Creative Insight and Yoga.(2)
The retreats are designed to bring teams together for deep thinking and planning time, while also promoting wellness and connection.
The 4-day retreat program includes daily yoga sessions with internationally renowned yoga instructor and Lululemon Global Ambassador Clara Roberts Oss. As well as marketing workshops led by Annabelle King, who has 20 years of experience in marketing and 12 years teaching yoga.
Participants will work together to create marketing strategies and ideas while also improving their overall well-being.
This facilitated strategy development process is also a fraction of the cost and time it takes a consultant or agency to build a marketing strategy. Annabelle jokes, “The Mindful Marketing Retreat concept will put my consulting practice, I Like Storytelling, out of business. It’s just a much more efficient way to do marketing planning.”
The next retreat will take place in May on Salt Spring Island and is designed to help teams build their brand story and marketing plan. This unique and innovative retreat format promises to deliver amazing results for those who participate.
"We all need more wellness in our lives these days," said Annabelle King. "By combining wellness and work, we can create a more holistic approach to marketing planning that benefits everyone involved."
“It’s time we started doing marketing planning in a healthier way, it’s time for a Mindful Marketing Retreat.”
Check out video highlights & testimonials from the last retreat. And attached are some pictures of previous retreats and one of our next retreat location, the breathtaking Stowel Lake Farm on Salt Spring Island.
Boilerplate: Mindful Marketing Retreats is an innovative retreat format that incorporates wellness into the marketing planning process. They take business teams away from the office environment and daily distractions and transport them to a retreat environment surrounded by nature.
The concept is an offshoot of I Like Storytelling, a consultancy practice that specializes in brand storytelling. I Like Storytelling has helped many brands uncover their unique value, articulate it simply and effectively communicate it so they can attract their ideal customers to grow their businesses.
Clara Roberts Oss has 15 years’ experience teaching, training teachers and running retreats. She is the founder of Practice With Clara, a virtual yoga studio and training platform.
