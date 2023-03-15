Innovative Retreat Combines Wellness and Business for Maximum Results
The Mindful Marketing Retreat is an immersive 4-day marketing retreat that uses yoga to enhance creativity to help teams build better marketing plans.
By incorporating wellness into work processes, we can create a more holistic approach to marketing planning that benefits everyone involved.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, the need for wellness in the workplace has never been greater. Working remotely or in a hybrid setting poses unique challenges that impact mental and emotional health, as well as team connection.
— Annabelle King, Brand & Marketing Consultant
To address this, brand and marketing consultant Annabelle King has created a new retreat format that incorporates wellness into the marketing planning process.
Mindful Marketing Retreats are a new and unexpected solution that integrates marketing workshops and yoga.
Yoga has been scientifically proven to increase focus, problem-solving ability, and enhance creativity, making it the perfect complement to marketing planning. Over the past 70 years, many reputable global research institutions have conducted studies to prove this. A couple of quick reads include a paper published by the Harvard Business Review on How 10-12 Minutes of Yoga can Enhance Creativity* and Psychology Today's article on The Science of Creative Insight and Yoga.*
The retreats are designed to bring teams together for deep thinking and planning time, while also promoting wellness and connection.
The 4-day retreat program includes daily yoga sessions with internationally renowned yoga instructor and Lululemon Global Ambassador Clara Roberts Oss. As well as marketing workshops led by Annabelle King, who has 20 years of experience in marketing and 12 years teaching yoga.
Participants will work together to create marketing strategies and ideas while also improving their overall well-being.
This facilitated strategy development process is also a fraction of the cost and time it takes a consultant or agency to build a marketing strategy. Annabelle jokes, “The Mindful Marketing Retreat concept will put my consulting practice, I Like Storytelling, out of business. It’s just a much more efficient way to do marketing planning.”
The next two retreats will take place in May & September 2023 on Salt Spring Island and are designed to help teams build their brand story and marketing plan. This unique and innovative retreat format promises to deliver amazing results for those who participate.
"We all need more wellness in our lives these days," said Annabelle King. "By combining wellness and work, we can create a more holistic approach to marketing planning that benefits everyone involved."
“It’s time we started doing marketing planning in a healthier way, it’s time for a Mindful Marketing Retreat.”
Check out video highlights & testimonials from the last retreat. And attached are some pictures of previous retreats and one of our next retreat location - the breathtaking Stowel Lake Farm on Salt Spring Island.
To learn more or register for the upcoming retreat visit www.mindfulmarketingretreats.com
*Sources:
1. https://hbr.org/2017/08/can-10-minutes-of-meditation-make-you-more-creative
2. https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/blog/tracking-wonder/201211/the-science-creative-insight-yoga
Annabelle King
I Like Storytelling Consulting & Mindful Marketing Retreats
annabelle@ilikestorytelling.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Mindful Marketing Retreat Highlights