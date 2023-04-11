Submit Release
ITW Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW will issue its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its first quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is "ITW."

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com. An audio-only replay will be available from May 2nd through May 9th by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW ITW is a Fortune 200 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2022. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com


