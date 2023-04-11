Smart Spaces Announces Two New Educational Events in Oklahoma City

Smart Spaces, a Bravas Affiliate, is announcing two events in Oklahoma City along with industry leaders McIntosh and Sonus Faber.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Spaces, a BRAVAS affiliate, is excited to present two educational events titled “Analog Music in Today’s Digital World” on May 3rd and “The Needle is Back” on May 4th, at ListenUp OKC, located at 712-Broadway in Oklahoma City. The event is sponsored by industry leaders McIntosh and Sonus faber. “Analog Music in Today’s Digital World,” will explore how music sounds from Analog LPs and multiple digital formats. “The Needle is Back” will take a deep dive into the different types of turn tables with comparative demonstrations. The event is divided into three one-hour sessions beginning at 5PM, each offering a unique perspective on the topic.
As vinyl continues to make a resurgence in the music industry, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts about the differences between analog and digital music, and how technology has changed the way we experience music. The event will feature product demonstrations and in-depth discussions about how to optimize sound quality for various formats.
“We’re excited to partner with McIntosh, Sonus faber and Rega to bring this educational event to our community,” said James Westbrook, Owner and CEO of Smart Spaces OK, BRAVAS affiliate. “Our goal is to educate music enthusiasts about the different music formats and methods of reproduction available in order to help them make informed decisions when it comes to their sound systems.”
Limited tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Smart Spaces OK is a full-service Technology Integrator offering custom solutions to enhance the technology in your home or business. As a BRAVAS affiliate, Smart Spaces OK is committed to providing the best-in-class technology and service to its customers.
For more information about “Analog Music in Today’s Digital World” and “The Needle Is Back!” events, click HERE.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.