2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents Heirs of a Lost Race by Francis Pitard

Francis Pitard Put New Life Into Ancient Tales With The Captivating Novel “Heirs of a Lost Race” at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourself for a bumpy ride for author Francis F. Pitard will take you to an adventure going back in time. Heirs of a Lost Race is one of the three works of Francis F. Pitard to be showcased by Authors Press in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23.

Heirs of a Lost Race set forth the astounding love story of Kon Tici and Hina of the Valley. Kon Tici lived a life aligned to his principle of unshakable ethic of peace; he then met a young Polynesian woman named Hina. Both are raised in different upbringings and have incompatible beliefs. Despite their notable differences, they are strangely drawn to each other. Eventually, their affection for each other flourished — then and there, they started their journey together.

In this novel, Francis F. Pitard exhibits his extensive knowledge of the Polynesian culture. His knowledge of the culture and skills in writing implemented a creative silhouette and brought the characters to life. Through this novel, Pitard allows the readers to visualize and imagine the life of the ancient Polynesian culture that adds to the beauty and message of the narrative.

Francis F. Pitard is a consultant in sampling statistics and total quality management. He believes that it is crucial for everyone to have a high standard of living, and individuals have the capability to attain it by implementing peaceful ethical practices, displaying self-assurance, self-esteem, self-discipline, and honoring other people’s values.

Copies of Francis F. Pitards’ Heirs of a Lost Race are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.

