Lessons Learned Podcast – Episode 7 w/ guest Col. Robert Rickgauer

Another great episode of the Lessons Learned podcast is out now! Hosted by Alyssa Hinckley, this episode features special guest Col. Robert Rickgauer, Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations, Wyoming Army National Guard. Please tune in to gain valuable insights and practical lessons learned from his extensive military experience. You don’t want to miss his inspiring story and how it can help you become a better leader. Listen now OR on your favorite podcast platform!

 

 

