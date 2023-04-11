Well Known Film Festival Welcomes Filmmakers to Its Annual Event

Marina del Rey Film Festival 2023 information, Film Festival Submissions open.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the magic of the big screen while showing your film at the 12th annual Marina del Rey Film Festival. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their works through FilmFreeway to participate in Marina del Rey Film Festival 2023, scheduled this June in Los Angeles, California. “The festival was designed to create a friendly and fun experience for filmmakers and film aficionados,” says Jon Gursha, Festival Director, “it’s independent film action for a whole week at the Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA.”

Independent film screenings begin on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 am, and continue daily through Wednesday, June 14th at Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA in Los Angeles. Updates to the festival will be available as they occur on the festival website: MarinadelReyFilmFestival.com “Marina del Rey Film Festival is well known event for Socal and international independent filmmakers on the film festival circuit. “ says Peter Greene, Program Director.

For Film and Screenplay Submissions on FIlmFreeway https://filmfreeway.com/MarinadelReyFilmFestival

For Tickets https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/tickets

For Program Guide https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/2023-program

For Schedule https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/schedule

For more information about the 2023 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival The Marina del Rey Film Festival is also available across several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world.

For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information please visit https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/