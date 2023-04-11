Find Out How to Fix Cyber Asset Management on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

For an updated view of asset management and how it can help businesses prevent cyber incidents, listen in on this podcast with Huxley Barbee from runZero.”
HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security Critical Security Controls (CIS CSC) Version 8 rates “Inventory and Control of Enterprise Assets” and “Inventory and Control of Software Assets” as the top #1 and #2 most important cybersecurity controls for all organizations. Yet many businesses falter in this area and aren’t even aware of the risks. Organizations need to identify how their asset management process is falling short and address these deficiencies before they manifest as cyber incidents.
Asset management is foundational to information security. Yet even the definition of the term can get murky. Security teams cannot discover let alone manage a company’s assets if they don’t know what they are, where to look for them, and/or what information is critical to gather and maintain about them. Many teams are constrained by legacy asset management tools and processes that present an incomplete and inaccurate view of their attack surface. This yields a “false sense of security” and significant business risk.
To explain what is wrong and how to optimize asset management, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Huxley Barbee, Security Evangelist at runZero and lead organizer for the BSides NYC security conference. Hosting the show is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Definition of an asset—the answer is surprising
• Top reasons why so many orgs are failing Asset Management 101
• Critical innovations of a modern asset management solution
• Asset management in the cloud and what teams really need to focus on
• How asset management failures killed Equifax
