2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents The Interrupted Traveler by A.D. Plautz

A.D. Plautz’s Gripping Tale of Grief, Danger, and Survival Will Leave Readers Hooked

The big old house was sort of lonely now ... This house had memories of Sue everywhere. He really did not know what to do.” — An excerpt from A.D. Plautz’s The Interrupted Traveler

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.D. Plautz’s gripping novel The Interrupted Traveler is set to take part in Authors Press’ exhibition on the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23 that will be held at the University of Southern California Campus. The novel follows the life of Ron Pritchard as he pulls his life together after his wife’s passing.

The Interrupted Traveler unfolds the incident that the protagonist, Ron Pritchard, has to face as he travels to the central south pacific. Ron is a principal engineer in an aerospace company and has been married for twenty-four years to Susan, a teacher. For the first time in their marriage, Ron has felt an intense grief — his wife passed away and he cannot fathom on how he should go on with his life.

So, he decided to take a vacation; a temporary escape, hoping that it can cure his grief and sorrow. As he takes on the journey, unexpected things are yet to happen that will put Ron in danger.

Follow the journey of Ron Pritchard as he orchestrates a plan to escape danger. Copies of The Interrupted Traveler are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

The Interrupted Traveler

Written by A.D. Plautz

