Branching Minds Named Finalist for Excellence in Customer Service Award: Organization of the Year

Branching Minds named Finalist as Organization of the Year
Recognized for Outstanding Personalized Support for Educators
Our customer support team embodies Branching Minds’ mission to empower educators - we see each interaction as an opportunity to do this in big and small ways.”
— Nicole Garcia, VP of Customer Success
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds is honored to be a finalist for the prestigious Excellence in Customer Service Award in the category of Organization of the Year. This annual award, presented by Business Intelligence Group, recognizes companies and executives who are providing a superior level of customer service.
“This recognition of our team’s deep commitment to our customers is incredibly humbling,” said Mandy Chiu, Customer Support Manager. “Because Branching Minds is an educational support platform, our customers are working each and every day to help students to succeed. It is a privilege to support them in any way we can, and we take great pride in providing extraordinary support every step of the way.”
Branching Minds is a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention through enhancements to their MTSS/RTI practice. Its mission is to empower all educators to effectively, efficiently and equitably support the holistic needs of their students; and to create a path to academic and personal success for every learner.
Nicole Garcia, Vice President for Customer Success says “Our customer support team embodies Branching Minds’ mission to empower educators - we see each interaction as an opportunity to do this in big and small ways.” She adds “I am thrilled that our incredible team has been acknowledged for their dedication and excellence in providing differentiated customer service.”
Dr. Frank Barnes, Chief Accountability Officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said, “When deciding on which platform would be the best partner for our district, our team of teachers and administrators found Branching Minds’ really set themselves apart. The platform is so user-friendly and the live-chat feature is so accessible." He added that, "Recently, I had an issue at 5:30pm on a Friday and reached out to Customer Support thinking I would get a response on Monday morning - much to my surprise and delight, I heard back right away and they were able to resolve the issue! Branching Minds is really a partner in supporting our MTSS work.”
As a purpose-driven company, Branching Minds has been a Certified Benefit Corporation (B Corp) since 2015, and was recently recognized as the leading EdTech company ‘using business as a force for good’ with the highest overall impact score of any B Corps across the education support industry.
Since its founding in 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 33 states, to personalize learning and improve education for more than 1.5 million students.
