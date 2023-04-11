Wil-Ro, Inc. Reports Record Q1 2023 Bookings, Deliveries, Expands Distributor Network

The fabric behind each Wil-Ro truck body is our team
Wil-Ro reports record Q1 2023 bookings and deliveries with increased chassis supply, expands Distributor Network adds 6 new partners, and continues to innovate.
Our growth in the West and Southeast is a testament to our quality and team's hard work. We're excited to expand and bring Wil-Ro's products to more customers.”
— Katelyn McGuire, Director of Sales, Wil-Ro, Inc.
GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wil-Ro, Inc., a leading truck body manufacturer based in Gallatin, Tenn., had an impressive start to 2023 with record bookings and deliveries in the first quarter. This success was partly due to increased chassis supply and the company's efforts to stabilize the supply chain. Wil-Ro also expanded its Distributor Network, adding six new partners in the West and Southeast. This growth represents a 22% increase compared to the previous quarter, bringing the total number of distributor partners to 32 across the United States.
“Our continued growth in the West and the Southeast is a testament to the quality and durability of our products, as well as our team's hard work and dedication,” said Katelyn McGuire, Director of Sales, Wil-Ro, Inc. “We're excited to continue expanding our footprint in these regions and bringing the benefits of Wil-Ro's products to more customers.”
Six New Distributors / Dealer Partners – Q1 2023 include:
• All Out Custom Truck & Body – Richland Hills, TX
• H & H Fabrication – East Helena, MT
• Industrial Welding Supply – Sterling, CO
• Lawrence Trailer and Truck Equipment – Roanoke, VA
• Mountainland Truck Outfitters – Provo, UT
• Phoenix Conversions – Knoxville, TN
In addition to the new partnerships, three new distributors will receive TerraRover trailers alongside Wil-Ro truck bodies. TerraRover Overland Company launched in 2022 to cater to the growing market of off-road and adventure enthusiasts, and the company is excited to Brave the Wild through new partnerships.
Wil-Ro offers exclusive financing options to all new Distributor Partners in partnership with Northpoint Commercial Finance.
“Our team had a tremendous experience at this year's NTEA Work Truck Show, meeting numerous customers and hosting prospects at our booth. The tradeshow drew record attendance, reflecting a full recovery from COVID-19 industry challenges,” said Jim Lawrence, Sales Account Manager, Wil-Ro, Inc.
Wil-Ro continues its strong presence at industry tradeshows and assumes leadership positions with associations and community organizations to stay ahead of the curve and proactively impact positive change and innovation.
Wil-Ro proudly reports that the following team members have been appointed to board positions, including:
• NTEA Generation Next - Gianna D'Aloia, Supply Chain Leader, Wil-Ro, Inc.
• NATDA Women in the Trailer Industry Committee - Katlyn McGuire, Director of Sales, Wil-Ro, Inc.
• Sumner Prevention Coalition and Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors - Ashley Freeman, Chief People Officer, Wil-Ro, Inc.
Looking ahead in 2023 and beyond, Wil-Ro is committed to innovation and seeking partnerships with electric vehicle companies to provide lightweight solutions for its products. The company believes investing in the latest technology and equipment will allow it to continue providing its customers with high-quality products and services.
Wil-Ro, Inc. is proud of its accomplishments in the first quarter of 2023 and believes its performance sets a strong pace for the year and the overall industry. Wil-Ro will be a returning exhibitor at NATDA Truck Show in August 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee, with an impressive line-up of products.
About Wil-Ro, Inc.
Crafted in America since 1973, Wil-Ro, Inc. manufactures high-quality truck bodies and trailers for landscaping, hauling, construction, equipment distribution, and farming. Wil-Ro's premier truck bodies and trailers come in a variety of standard models as well as custom configurations to fit the needs of customers and distributor partners nationwide. Headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, Wil-Ro focuses on craftsmanship and people, fostering time-honored manufacturing processes to build the strongest, longest-lasting truck beds and trailers in the industry. Forged in the fires of the American spirit, Wil-Ro is American-made and Veteran owned. For more information, please visit wil-ro.com.
About TerraRover Overland Co.
Made proudly in Tennessee, TerraRover Overland Co. crafts high-quality and innovative overland and tent-camping trailers for people who love exploring the great outdoors. Our heritage and reputation are rooted in producing the highest quality products. Customers are the foundation of our Tribe—we’re adventure seekers ready to Brave the Wild! Headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, TerraRover is American-made and veteran-owned. Rewrite Possible and let your journey begin at TerraRover.com.
