Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown is Accepting New Patients

Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown is welcoming new patients.

Braces in Allentown are available in Allentown, PA for only $3,995.

At Exeter Orthodontics, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable orthodontic care.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzniak

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown is offering affordable orthodontic services to Lehigh Valley residents. With a team of highly experienced orthodontists led by Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, Exeter Orthodontics offers high-quality traditional braces at one all-inclusive price.

Traditional braces in Allentown are available for just $3,995. X-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and emergency visits are included. During a free consultation, Dr. Wegrzyniak and her team will walk patients through the braces process, answer their questions, and take X-rays to determine a treatment plan. Traditional braces are durable, compliant, and successful, which is why millions of American teens and adults opt for the treatment.

"Braces are an important investment in your overall oral health and can help prevent dental issues later in life," says Dr. Wegrzniak. "At Exeter Orthodontics, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable orthodontic care, and we are committed to helping our patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles."

Exeter Orthodontics also offers Invisalign aligners in Allentown. These aligners are highly popular among adult patients because of their comfort and convenience.

No matter the treatment a patient chooses, the Allentown orthodontist is committed to providing patients with personalized care that meets their unique needs.

To schedule a free consultation and learn more about braces and Invisalign in Allentown from Exeter Orthodontics, please visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/allentown-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics has been providing affordable orthodontic care to patients throughout Pennsylvania. With a team of experienced orthodontists, Exeter Orthodontics offers high-quality traditional braces and Invisalign aligners at a price that patients can afford. To learn more, please visit http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces