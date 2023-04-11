2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbrück by Francis Pitard

Inspiring Memoir of a Ravensbrück Women Concentration Camp Survivor to be Highlighted at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Aline’s last few days in Nazi Germany were nothing short of a breathtaking and unforgettable case of survival and bravery” — Francis Pitard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The most gruesome event ever recorded in history — the Holocaust. A catastrophic incident that resulted in the passing of millions of people. Innocent lives were discarded due to the Nazis strong desire to exterminate the Jews. The Holocaust brought horrifying experiences and eternal damage to the victim’s families and the survivors.

Francis Pitard’s poignant and emotional novel From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbrück Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667 is one of Authors Press’ lineup to be exhibited in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023.

The novel recounts the life of Aline Virmoux and her husband during World War II. The couple are active members of the French Resistance — an organization that aims to fight the Nazis. But, things went out of control when both of them were caught by the Gestapo. Aline was separated from her husband, she was then sent to the Ravensbrück Women Concentration Camp. Then and there, Aline spent her life trying to survive.

Francis F. Pitard is a consultant in sampling statistics and total quality management. He believes that it is crucial for everyone to have a high standard of living, and individuals have the capability to attain it by implementing peaceful ethical practices, displaying self- assurance, self-esteem, self-discipline, and honoring other people’s values.

