CMSC 2023 Annual Meeting Offers the Latest Updates in Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research

HACKENSACK, NJ, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) (www.mscare.org), the leading educational and training organization for healthcare professionals, researchers and scientists working in multiple sclerosis (MS), announces early bird registration until April 30 for its Annual Meeting, May 31–June 3, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO.

The CMSC Annual Meeting is the most comprehensive multidisciplinary MS educational event in North America, providing cutting-edge research findings and the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment in MS for all members of the healthcare team.

“While all educational events in MS are important and necessary, the CMSC prides itself on the comprehensive focus of our Annual Meeting each year,” said CMSC CEO June Halper, MSN, APN-C, FAAN, MSCN. “Our meeting provides a discussion of the latest scientific advances in MS, but it integrates clinical strategies so that all types of MS professionals—includingphysicians, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, mental health professionals—can apply these concepts to their care of patients with MS.”

The CMSC Annual Meeting offers continuing medical education credits for physicians, PAs, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, registered dietitians, social workers and occupational therapists. Several independently supported satellite programs will also offer additional accredited learning opportunities in multiple sclerosis.

Learning tracks named by the Professional Education committee include science of MS; research; MS management; symptomatic management; nursing; rehabilitation; mental health; advocacy; skills development; technologic advancements; and wellness. Among the highlights planned for this year’s Annual Meeting are:

− Opening Lecture by Andrew Solomon, MD of the University of Vermont on changes in criteria for MS diagnosis and the ongoing issue of misdiagnosis;

− Presidential Lecture by Jennifer Graves, MD, PhD, of University of California San Diego on aging with MS, including her research on telomere length and biological aging;

− A new symposium on tackling health disparities in MS led by Mitzi Joi Williams, MD, a Georgia-based neurologist whose career has focused on diversity and equity issues;

− Whitaker Lecture on new concepts in brain health by London-based MS expert Gavin Giovannoni, MD, PhD;

− Hot topics symposium led by Stony Brook Neurosciences Institute neurologist Patricia Coyle, MD, on current controversies such as: COVID-related data in MS; Epstein-Barr virus; reducing MS misdiagnosis; the importance of progression independent or relapse or PIRA; and whether to withdraw older patients from disease-modifying therapy.

− An educational program specifically for people affected by MS is now in its fifth year. “More About MS: Taking Charge of Your MS Care for Optimal Disease and Symptom Management,” will be offered on June 2 from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Attendees will benefit from numerous networking opportunities at the meeting including organized meals, poster sessions, Giants of MS recognition program, awards ceremonies, young scholar and mentor programs. In the Exhibit Hall, leading industry supporters and exhibitors will showcase the latest treatments, products, and innovations in MS care.

The all-inclusive registration fee for the CMSC Annual Meeting includes access to the entire conference program, exhibits, organized meals, networking forums, and most social events. Discounted rates are offered for CMSC and IOMSN Members, medical students, and interns. An early online registration discount will be in effect until April 30. For more information and to register (including select scholarship opportunities) visit: www.mscare.org/2023 or call 201-487-1050.

ABOUT CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers)

CMSC is a member-driven organization of clinicians and scientists who provide care and drive research in the field of multiple sclerosis (MS). Since 1986, the CMSC has grown rapidly. With over 250 member centers in the United States and Canada, we represent over 13,500 healthcare professionals worldwide, providing care for more than 250,000 individuals with MS. CMSC provides leadership in clinical research and education; develops vehicles to share information and knowledge among members; disseminates information to the healthcare community and to persons affected by MS; and develops and implements mechanisms to influence health care delivery. The CMSC is an approved provider of continuing education for physicians, PAs, nursing professionals, pharmacists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, and dietitians and its accredited activities have educated thousands of healthcare professionals about the spectrum of needs in MS. For more information go to www.mscare.org.

