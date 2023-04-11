Gertsburg Licata Opens Troy Office, Offers Business Law and Strategic Growth Solutions to Entrepreneurs in the Greater Detroit Area

Leading Cleveland-headquartered business-law firm opens new branch in Michigan, expanding its Midwest footprint.

Gertsburg Licata Co., LPA a leading Cleveland-based business law firm, announced today the opening of a new branch office in Troy, Michigan. The expansion allows Gertsburg Licata to offer their exceptional legal services to businesses based in Michigan, while also building upon the firm's commitment to providing top-notch legal counsel to businesses throughout the Midwest.

"We are thrilled to expand our practice to Troy," said Louis J. Licata, Esq., managing partner and Troy office lead. "Our team of attorneys are passionate about helping businesses achieve their objectives and grow, and we look forward to bringing our expertise and personalized approach to clients in Michigan."

Gertsburg Licata has established an excellent reputation since its launch in 2021, serving as trusted legal advisors to startups, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. The Troy branch will provide full-service business legal services in the areas of business transaction, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory matters. In addition to its legal services, the firm has launched CoverMySix®, a proactive legal audit system designed to help businesses mitigate potential litigation exposure. The firm's sister companies include Gertsburg Licata Acquisitions, an M&A advisory, and Gertsburg Licata Talent, an executive search and placement firm.

"Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and business leaders find freedom and growth, and to become a trusted partner in their success," said Licata. "We understand that legal issues can be complex and stressful, which is why we prioritize clear communication, tailored solutions and personalized attention to each client we serve."

The Troy office is now open and accepting clients. To learn more about Gertsburg Licata, or to schedule a time to speak with a Michigan attorney, please visit the Troy office practice page.

About Gertsburg Licata

Gertsburg Licata Co., LPA (G&L) is a full-service business law and strategic advisory firm representing and serving entrepreneurs and executives of middle-market enterprises in business transactions, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory matters. Gertsburg Licata is home of CoverMySix®, a unique, anti-litigation audit developed specifically for middle-market companies. G&L is the sister company of Gertsburg Licata Acquisitions and Gertsburg Licata Talent. To learn more about Gertsburg Licata, please visit www.gertsburglicata.com.

