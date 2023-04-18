RENUITY ADVANCED FLOOR COATINGS LAUNCHES NEW LOCATION IN COLUMBIA, SC

Leading Home Improvement Provider Expands Footprint In Attractive Palmetto State Market
COLUMBIA, SC, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renuity, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing home improvement providers, added to its footprint with the opening of its newest location in Columbia, SC. As of this week, Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings now offers top-of-the-line concrete coating and garage storage solutions to homeowners in the Columbia area.
Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings' launch of a new location in Columbia, SC, is set to bring high-quality flooring and storage solutions to homeowners in the area. Renuity’s new location will embody the company’s commitment to providing industry-leading service and expertise to their customers.
"Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings is excited to bring our top-of-the-line flooring and storage solutions to the Columbia community," said Patrick Shelton, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation at Renuity. "Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing high-quality products and service to homeowners in the area."
The new Columbia location is located in Cayce, a small city just a few minutes from the University of South Carolina campus and the Williams-Brice stadium in the Downtown Metro Area. Almost immediately, Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings becomes the de facto source for advanced flooring solutions in Columbia and the surrounding areas.
Renuity offers the latest polyurea coatings technology, which provides exceptional durability, longevity, and minimal maintenance requirements, making it the perfect solution for high-traffic areas. With Renuity's coatings, homeowners can revamp their spaces, transforming them into stunning, aesthetically pleasing areas they can take pride in.
Renuity’s range of garage storage systems boast unparalleled durability, crafted with premium materials and innovative designs that optimize a homeowner’s storage space and keep their possessions in order. The company’s cabinets are not just solid, but exceptional in their longevity, ensuring that consumers invest in only the best for their homes. And, with Renuity’s unbeatable limited lifetime warranty, homeowners can be assured that they are making a wise investment in the long-term organization and comfort of their home.
In an industry that is very often decentralized and disconnected, Renuity has earned a nationwide reputation for its consistency, commitment to customer satisfaction, and attention to detail. Their team of skilled professionals is trained to provide top-notch service, from the initial consultation to the final installation.
"We believe that our customers deserve the very best," said Shelton. "That's why we use only the highest quality materials and equipment, and it is why we stand behind our work with a rock-solid satisfaction guarantee."
About Renuity
Renuity is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing home improvement providers. The company goes to market under its national Renuity brand along with nine regional operating brands including Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries, MaxHome, Paradise Home Improvement, Rite Window, and Closet America. Renuity has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.
