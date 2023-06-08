MaxHome Introduces Garage Floor Coatings to the Houston Market!
MaxHome launches Advanced Floor Coatings in Houston, Texas!HOUSTON, TX, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxHome, a leading provider of advanced floor coatings, has recently introduced its innovative concrete floor coatings and garage floor coatings in Houston, TX. These floor coatings are specially designed to offer exceptional protection and durability to the floors of residential spaces.
MaxHome is a home improvement company with over 17 years of specializing in bathroom remodeling and replacement window services. With the sudden need from current clients wanting to revamp their patio, garage, or basement, MaxHome is bridging the gap with the launch of the new Renuity Advanced Floor Coatings technology.
MaxHome's concrete floor coatings are perfect for homeowners looking to enhance the appearance and functionality of their concrete floors. These coatings offer a seamless and non-slip surface that is easy to clean and maintain, making them ideal for high-traffic areas. Additionally, they come in a variety of colors and finishes to suit any style or aesthetic.
MaxHome's garage floor coatings, on the other hand, are designed specifically for garage floors, which are exposed to heavy vehicular traffic, oil spills, and other forms of wear and tear. These coatings are durable, long-lasting, and resistant to chemicals, stains, and abrasion. They are also available in various colors and textures, providing a customized look to suit any garage style.
MaxHome is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers. With their garage floor coatings, they are helping to make Houston a more beautiful and functional place to live.
Visit maxhomenow.com to learn more about upgrading to MaxHome's garage floor coatings and other home improvement products.
About MaxHome
MaxHome is dedicated to completing a variety of home projects for homeowners since 2006 with locations serving Tallahassee, Pensacola, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Houston, all designed to make your home more beautiful, low-maintenance, and long-lasting. From bathroom and kitchen remodeling to sunroom and patio installation, we're here to help you achieve your dream home.
About Renuity
Renuity is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing home improvement providers. The company goes to market under its national Renuity brand along with nine regional operating brands including Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries, MaxHome, Paradise Home Improvement, Rite Window, and Closet America. Renuity has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.
