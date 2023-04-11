GIPSY KINGS Featuring TONINO BALIARDO SELLS OUT MULTIPLE DATES ON NORTH AMERICAN “RENAISSANCE”TOUR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, in conjunction with Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and live events company, today announced that several shows on the band’s 2023 North American “Renaissance” tour have already sold out ahead of its Friday, April 14 kickoff in Denver, Colorado.
In addition to Denver’s Paramount Theatre performance, Phoenix’s Orpheum Theatre (April 16) and San Diego’s Civic Theatre (April 20) shows are also sellouts, with other itinerary dates on the legendary French-Gipsy flamenco pop group’s calendar expected to follow suit as well.
With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, 2 Grammys, tracks placed in various movies and adverts and over 30 successful years of recording and performing around the world, Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo will take the stage in North America again. The Renaissance tour will visit some of the biggest cities in the United States and two cities in Canada, beginning in Denver, CO on April 14, 2023, and ending in Miami, FL on May 12, 2023. The tour will coincide with the release of their new album labelled “Renaissance,” their first album in eight years. “Renaissance” is being acclaimed as a wonderful album full of Gipsy passion and tradition drawn from true Gipsy life.
"Over the years we have played America and made many friends on our journey there. We will be playing all the favourites and some new songs as well. Of course, it will be a wonderful fiesta,” says Tonino Baliardo. Family traditions are most important to Tonino, so he will be joined by his son Cosso, next generation of Gipsy Kings, a moment fans can look forward to on this tour.
It has been over eight years since Tonino Baliardo, founding member of GIPSY KINGS, released an album. Now, with the release of ‘Renaissance’, the wait is finally over. Tonino Baliardo: “After thirty years of touring the world, during the lockdown of 2020 I found myself with time on my hands and enjoyed having the chance to relax with my family in Montpellier and compose new songs. I returned to my home studio and so this album ‘Renaissance’ was born.” Across the eleven tracks on this new album, it is clear that the passion still burns strong inside Tonino Baliardo and his family of Gipsy Kings. The selection is delightfully varied, from the up-tempo ‘Chica Del Sol’ to the ballad of ‘Abandonado’, an orchestral walk with a finale that will blow listeners away.
Friday, April 14, 2023 Denver Paramount Theater
Saturday, April 15, 2023 Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium
Sunday, April 16, 2023 Phoenix The Orpheum Theatre
Monday, April 17, 2023 Thousand Oaks B of A Performing Arts Center
Thursday, April 20, 2023 San Diego San Diego Civic Theatre
Friday, April 21, 2023 San Jose San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, April 23, 2023 Seattle WaMu Theater
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Vancouver Orpheum
Friday, April 28, 2023 Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sunday, April 30, 2023 Newark NJPAC - Prudential Hall
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Boston Wang Theatre at the Boch Center
Friday, May 5, 2023 Atlanta Fox Theatre
Sunday, May 7, 2023 Orlando Hard Rock Live
Monday, May 8, 2023 Jacksonville Florida Theatre
Thursday, May 11, 2023 Tampa Hard Rock Events Center
Friday, May 12, 2023 Miami James L. Night Center
Brian Gross
BSG PR
+1 8183404422
brian@bsgpr.com
