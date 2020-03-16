Slixa.com Spotlights Sex Work Slowdowns Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Slixa

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adult entertainment services site Slixa.com is addressing the worldwide financial impact that 2020’s coronavirus outbreak is wreaking on every level of sex work in a new blog post, ‘COVID-19 Could be Uniquely Serious for Sex Workers’.Sex worker rights activist and advocate Kate D’Adamo writes that “with the world’s first global pandemic in over ten years, sex workers are responding to a situation already cloaked in health fears, hysteria, insufficient institutional response… for people who operate in a non-essential services market, which often includes intimate physical contact, the impact has been broad.“In efforts to limit physical spread of the virus, many companies, including Twitter, Google and Facebook (as well as the federal government), have all restricted employee travel in various ways. For areas of the adult entertainment industry, who are often reliant on conferences and travelers, these cancellations are really starting to add up.”But for this inadequately serviced industry that still operates in the shadows of big business, quarantine isn’t an option when the bills have to be paid. “My bottom line has taken the hit too, you just won’t see it in Forbes,” notes one New York-based provider.Above all, the workers’ health remains their top priority. “I’m forgiving all last-minute cancellations… I don’t want to get sick, so I’ll say, ‘[if you’re not feeling well] please stay home,’” says Seattle-based provider Solana Sparks.Community outreach programs such as HIPS in Washington, DC “have already been feeling the challenges, especially in how rapidly things are changing,” writes D’Adamo. HIPS’ Alexandra Bradley adds that "in terms of outreach, we're operating on an 'everything is changing every couple of hours' basis… there's no real barrier, so everybody's trying to do their very best for everybody to stay safe."ABOUT SLIXASlixa is a trailblazing Escort and Private Entertainer directory launched in 2012 with a laser focus on industry advocacy. A small team of we-can-change-the-world ambitious thinkers aimed to build a modern, elegant website that treats advertisers with respect, making the visitor experience rich with gorgeous eye candy and ease of use. With page views in the millions, Slixa has rapidly risen to be the industry standard and continues to expand in countries worldwide serving private entertainers and clients alike.Slixa’s fresh approach to the standard adult directory, including a User Profile page with ample room for photos, entertainer bio and contact information, is a welcome change from the endless stream of adult papers and directories clogged with fake girls and fake content. Slixa’s blogs News, Late Night and Under Cover include regularly updated Q&As, interviews and informative articles that entertain as well as enlighten.Slixa is geared towards the type of client that is affluent, mature, generous, professional and is willing to pay for the exact experience they are seeking with a particular type of woman, with loyal advertisers who serve as Slixa brand evangelists spreading the word to fellow colleagues and their faithful clients.D’Adamo concluded that “in the end, the two most resilient things are always going to be sex workers and the desire for sex, especially in times of crisis,” referring to Sparks’ hopeful observation:“As things get stressed out, we can be a lot of peoples’ outlets.”Read blog post in full at Slixa.com/blog/experience/coronavirus-impacts-sex-work.Find out more about Slixa at Slixa.com / Slixa.com/blog.



