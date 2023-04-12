RealtyJuggler Offers Real Estate Calculator Training for Agents

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, US, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced new training focused on the six real estate calculators built into RealtyJuggler. In addition to the popular real estate commission calculator, RealtyJuggler offers calculators for maximum loan, mortgage payments, buyer and seller net, rent-vs-own, as well as a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) calculator.
"Due to rapidly changing economic conditions, buyers have a higher likelihood of cancelling a closing due to last-minute sticker shock. Real estate calculators such as the mortgage payments calculator help an agent and their client game out monthly payments based upon different interest rates and loan programs. This goes a long way towards avoiding last minute surprises as it clearly displays the connection between interest rates and monthly payments." says Scott Schmitz, President, and co-founder of RealtyJuggler.
The use of real estate calculators as a sales tool is perfect for agents who want to avoid cancelled contracts due to a buyer failing to qualify for the loan amount. Common advice in the past was for a buyer to purchase a home at the upper end of what they can qualify for. These real estate calculators educate buyers and agents as to the risks of this approach and what a practical upper limit is for their home purchase price given these economically uncertain times.
Results from these real estate calculators can be printed, downloaded as PDF documents, and even emailed. Agent contact information, including portrait photo and company logo are included to provide a professional presentation.
Contact RealtyJuggler now to schedule your training session. All RealtyJuggler training is a complementary part of both the RealtyJuggler free trial and paid memberships.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years' experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
