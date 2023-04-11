Lender Compliance Technologies to Lead NCUCA Roundtable at 2023 Conference

Credit Union best practices for staying compliant with GAP cancellation and refund laws on the agenda

Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT), the emerging leader in compliance software for voluntary protection product (VPP) cancellations and refunds, will lead a special roundtable at this year's conference of the National Credit Union Collections Alliance (NCUCA). LCT and other industry experts will share valuable information to attending credit unions for staying compliant and safeguarding their reputation.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to join other industry experts to help credit unions navigate the current environment and introduce them to best practices for GAP cancellations and refunds. It's a solutioning session for lenders to learn about the different approaches they can pursue to stay compliant, " said Tyler Gray, LCT Head of Sales.

Current laws regulating GAP cancellations and refunds can vary by state and often differ from federal regulations, leaving lenders without a clear path to compliance. As a result, lenders can suffer not only fines and remediation measures, but also reputational harm from bad practices or the lack of transparency in their processes. The roundtable will bring clarity to the issues lenders face as well as real solutions.

"With increased scrutiny around the administration of GAP cancellations and refunds for auto lenders, the NCUCA Board is excited to offer its Credit Union attendees a roundtable session on this topic," NCUCA Board Member Jade Oesterle said.

The roundtable session will take place April 13, 2023, the third and final day of the NCUCA conference in Las Vegas. For more information on the conference and a list of all the experts that will be part of the GAP cancellations and refunds roundtable, go to ncuca.com.

About LCT

Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) is setting a new standard in compliance solutions for auto, RV, marine and powersports lenders. It brings together extensive industry experience in lending, recoveries and compliance, and SaaS development to create a compliance-driven technology solutions company. LCT serves the needs of lenders with audit-ready solutions based on industry practices and a forward-thinking roadmap. Its product, Refund Control™, helps lenders take control of the cancellation and refund process of voluntary protection products (VPP) to stay compliant with state and federal law. With the regulatory landscape intensifying, LCT is the right tech from the right team at the right time. Visit lct1.com.

