LeadPost Introduces Special Startup Pricing for Cutting-Edge Website Visitor Identification Software

LeadPost, a leading provider of website visitor identification software, announced a new startup pricing plan today. The initiative aims to help early-stage startups gain footing in the market. It provides these companies with an affordable solution to identify and engage anonymous website visitors.

LeadPost's innovative software can match up to 40% of anonymous visitors with B2C data and up to 20% of visitors with B2B data. Users receive a name and contact information for matched visitors.

"Startups face a unique set of challenges in today's fast-paced business environment," said LeadPost cofounder and CEO Eric Castelli. "Identifying and engaging website visitors is crucial for their success."

This data enables startups to accelerate their growth by converting more website traffic into customers.

"Our new pricing structure ensures that even the youngest businesses can benefit from our cutting-edge technology, allowing them to compete on a level playing field with more established companies," said cofounder and CSO Tim Kastner.

The startup pricing plan is available to businesses that are less than two years old and meet certain eligibility criteria. Eligible startups will receive a 25% discount.

To learn more about the pricing plan and determine if your startup qualifies, visit https://leadpost.com/startup-discount.

About LeadPost

LeadPost is a pioneering website visitor identification software company that helps businesses uncover the identities of their anonymous website visitors. By providing accurate B2C and B2B data, LeadPost enables companies to make data-driven decisions, enhance their marketing strategies, and boost their conversion rates.

For more information about LeadPost, please visit https://leadpost.com.

